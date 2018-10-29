Missing Senior Alert issued for Dothan man

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing a statewide Missing Senior Alert on behalf of the Dothan Police Department, which is asking for the public’s help finding Carlton Lamar Ott.
Ott, a 78-year-old man who may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment, was last seen at his home in the Dothan area around 9 a.m. Monday.
He may be travelling in a white 2014 Nissan truck with a black bed cover, Alabama tag 38BC618.
Ott was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian style black and gold shirt.
Anyone with information on his location should call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.
