New Market home tops list of most popular Airbnb listings in AL

(WAFF) - The hospitality company Airbnb has released has a report revealing several #1 listings throughout the state of Alabama, and a home in New Market was placed at the top.
The report consists of the most “wish-listed” Airbnb listings in each of the top 20 home-sharing cities in Alabama.
Airbnb surveyed thousands of wish-lists to determine which listing was #1 in each city.
A home in New Market was reported as being not only the most popular Airbnb listing in northern Alabama, but also the most popular listing in the entire state of Alabama. Listed as “The Cottage at the Winchester Manor”, Airbnb also says that it is one of the most popular listings in the U.S.
The home, which is a 100-year-old property, was rumored to have been the first post office in North Alabama before transitioning into a jail, a doctor’s office, and later an antique store.
Other homes in north Alabama that were listed include a private guest house in Huntsville, a carriage house in downtown Florence, and a garden home in Decatur.
The company believes the findings in the report show a desire for many guests to be within close proximity and engagement with their hosts. The #1 listings in both Huntsville and Dothan are guest houses adjacent to the hosts' homes.
Airbnb also says that over 2,500 Alabamians now share their homes via their company.
