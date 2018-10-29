Nurse practitioner found guilty of 27 counts in pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A federal jury found nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba guilty Monday of 27 counts of drug distribution, health care fraud in a Montgomery pill mill case.
She was found not guilty on four counts of money laundering.
The verdict comes after 10 days of lengthy testimony and nearly five hours of jury deliberation.
She and her husband were the only defense witnesses to testify in this trial. Akwuba will not be detained, she will go home with electronic monitoring until sentencing.
The jury began deliberating in the federal pill mill case in Montgomery late Friday afternoon.
Akwuba was charged with 31 counts including drug distribution, money laundering and health care fraud. She’s one of more than a dozen defendants charged in this case alongside well-known doctor, Gilberto Sanchez, and the only defendant that did not plead guilty in the case.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.