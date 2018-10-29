Pets, pet safety in the spotlight in October

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - October is a big month for pets, finding them a home, keeping them safe, and supporting those who support pets.
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month to promote the adoption of dogs from local shelters. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.
National Wishbones for Pets Month is an annual designation observed from Oct. 15 – Nov. 30, to support pet-related charities. It’s recognized right around the start of the holiday season because this is a time of giving. The goal of the campaign is to keep animals in mind just like we keep our friends, families, and the less fortunate in mind during this season.
The PALS foundation deemed October National Animal Protection and Safety Month, to remind us of the responsibility that comes with pets. Take steps to be prepared and be aware.
BE SAFE AND PROTECT
· Be proactive. Keep all animals up to date on immunizations. Farmers, ranchers and pet owners, and hobbyists all follow the vaccination schedule set forth by their veterinarian.
· Pet-proof your home and property. Remove or secure choking hazards and toxic chemicals. Make your home pet-friendly and safe.
· Identify your animals. Place tags securely on collars and even label collars with your contact information. If you have more uncommon pets, take pictures in the event they get loose.
· In a disaster, have a plan. Who will be responsible for locating each animal in the house? How will you transport them? If it’s a fire, human life takes priority. However, place decals on windows and doors with the number of humans and each kind and number of pets residing in the home. Keep them up to date.
· Learn basic first aid. Caring for your animal at home will prevent a minor injury from becoming severe. Always call your veterinarian if you are unsure.
· Know your animal. If your animal’s behavior changes, watch for signs of illness. Is he injured or spent too much time in the heat? Contact your veterinarian before giving them over the counter medications.
