Photographer finds couple in stunning engagement photo he snapped from a distance

(RNN) – It took a few weeks, but the Michigan photographer who snapped a viral engagement picture at Yosemite National Park in California has tracked down his “mystery couple.”
“UPDATE: I FOUND THEM,” Matthew Dippel posted on Facebook. “Everyone meet, Charlie (Vo) and his fiancé Melissa (Ngo), the happy happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal.”
Vo said he was “super shocked” and “surprised” to be the subject of a viral photograph.
“I tracked (Dippel) down after stumbling across the pic he took on a local news outlet,” Vo said. “I googled Yosemite proposal and discovered he was looking for us and got in touch with him through one of his social media outlets.”
The photographer was in the middle of a West Coast road trip when he snapped the striking picture Oct. 6. He caught the future bridegroom around sunset when he went down on one knee at Taft Point.
The photographer said he rushed to find the couple immediately afterwards, asking several people at the park that day if they knew the man and woman in the photo.
With no luck finding them, he took his inquiry to the internet.
The picture went viral. It was retweeted over 165,000 times and shared on Facebook about 20,500 times.
Vo, from Alhambra, CA, said Dippel was surprised when he finally got in touch with him and was “happy to speak to us.”
It was an “amazing feeling to know he captured a special moment for us and went out of his way to try to track us down,” Vo said
The former mystery couple is moving ahead quickly with wedding plans. Their nuptials are set to take place this spring on April 20.
