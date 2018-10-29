Sisters file lawsuits in USA Gymnastics sex-abuse scandal

Former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert, left, answers questions from the media as she is joined by sister, Jordan, who was also a member of the national team, during a news conference Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. The two have sued USA Gymnastics for allegedly enabling and failing to prevent sexual abuse by the team's former doctor, Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)