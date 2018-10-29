Trojans hoping to contend in November

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are currently 6-2 on the season and are tied for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference East Division at 4-0.
Troy’s final four homes games will decide the season, according to head coach Neal Brown.
“November separates the contenders from the pretenders,” said Brown. “I think the teams that make improvements in the month of November and keep climbing and keep getting better are the teams that are able to hold up the hardware at the end of the season.”
Troy welcomes in a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns squad to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday who is one of the hottest teams in the Sun Belt.
“You can see they’re confidence rising,” said Brown. “They are currently at the forefront of the Western division of our league. If you go back and you look at the Alabama game, from the second half moving forward up until this week, they played at a high level.”
After the game against Louisiana, Troy goes on the road against Georgia Southern, back at home against Texas State, then finishes the regular season on the road against App State. A brutal stretch that will show just where is the Trojan stand.
“If we worry about Troy and not who were playing, we’re going to be just fine in this league and we will be playing early December right here at Veterans Memorial Stadium,” said quarterback Sawyer Smith. “As long as we take care of our business and we do what we need to do, that would be good for us.”
The Trojans will take on the Ragin’ Cajuns in their homecoming game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
