Tua ready for tough challenge ahead in Baton Rouge

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - What thought will Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa keep in mind while in Death Valley Saturday night facing the Bayou Bengals of Louisiana State?
Don’t get caught up in the moment.
“I thought Tennessee was a very loud atmosphere, but a lot of the guys who played in previous years on this team said that this stadium is about two times louder than what we heard,” Tagovailoa said when asked about the environment expected in Baton Rouge.
This is a big game. But Tua’s had a little experience in that department. You need to look back no further than January of this year to see proof of that.
And the million dollar question every Bama fan wants to know the answer to? “I’m 100-percent on my knee. I feel 100-percent on my knee," said Tagovaila.
Check out all of Tagovailoa’s comments from media questions at Monday’s press conference in Tuscaloosa at the top of this story.
