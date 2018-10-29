Tuskegee police searching for man firing gun in video

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police are trying to identify a man seen on video firing a gun at a concert in Tuskegee last month.
The concert, for a Montgomery rapper, was at a business near County Road 10 and Highway 29 in Tuskegee. In the video, the suspect is firing a handgun from the front door of the business.
According to Tuskegee Assistant Police Chief L. Jenkins, police have made several arrests in connection with the shooting at the concert, but they still need to identify the man firing the gun in the video.
“We also need help in identifying any other individuals involved. We want citizens to be able to go to establishments and not fear being possibly shot, while trying to have a good time. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and we will prosecute all involved to the fullest extent of the law,” Jenkins said in a statement.
If you have knowledge about this case, please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP.
Tuskegee police believe the shooting at the concert could be connected to a fatal shooting three miles away on the same day.
David Wright IV was found shot in the 400 block of E. Martin Luther King Highway early on the morning of Sept. 23. He was airlifted to a Columbus, GA hospital and later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: CrimeStoppers officials released new information Monday to clarify these were two separate shootings on Sept. 23. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated a man was shot at the concert. The story was updated when CrimeStoppers issued the clarification.
