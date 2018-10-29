UK Treasury chief to put cash into mental health

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London. Britain’s Treasury chief says the country would need a new economic strategy if it leaves the European Union without a deal. Speaking on Sunday, Oct. 29, the day before he delivers his budget in the House of Commons, Philip Hammond told Sky News his plan is based on the idea there will be a deal. If there isn’t one, he says Britain “would need to look at a different strategy and, frankly, we'd need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)