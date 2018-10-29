US stock indexes jump following big gains in Europe

DO YOU LIKE MY HAT? IBM said the purchase of Red Hat will help the company take the next step in cloud computing. Chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty said the deal will make IBM the world's biggest hybrid cloud provider, meaning it will offer companies a mix of on-site, private and third-party public cloud services. Red Hat stock soared 47.8 percent to $172.42, reversing its losses from earlier this year. IBM fell 1.5 percent to $122.94.