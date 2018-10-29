2 young candidates campaign for Alabama House District 88 seat

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Republican Will Dismukes and Democrat Cory Creel are facing off on Nov. 6 in the Alabama House District 88 race.
At 6′3″ Will Dismukes once threw fastballs in college. A stroke derailed his collegiate career, but Dismukes made a full recovery. Now he hopes to throw a strike on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was 16 years old," Dismukes said.
Dismukes is 28. Creel is 33. Creel favors raising property taxes a little to improve education.
“We have such a low property tax. We could double it and not even come close to the majority of the states," said Creel.
Dismukes says there are other ways.
“I know the argument’s made that we have some of the lowest property taxes in the country, but I think there are other ways," said Dismukes.
The candidates represent a district that covers Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada, an area with around 46,000 constituents. Dismukes and Creel have knocked on countless doors during their campaign. They’ve admitted some voters may have reservations about their youth and inexperience.
“I see life with a different set of eyes and with urgency," said Dismukes.
“I’ve also had to struggle myself and there were challenges that affected me," said Creel.
Dismukes also points to his business background in owning a flooring business while Creel holds up his decision to return to school during those tough times to earn a law degree. Creel will take the bar exam in February.
Dismukes and Creel say they plan on knocking on a few more doors and shake a few more hands between now and election day and whoever wins will be sworn in on the very next day.
The winner will replace representative Paul Beckman who ran for Autauga County probate judge and lost.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.