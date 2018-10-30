Alabama ranked #1 again in CFP rankings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The second College Football Playoff rankings for 2018 were just released.
Alabama again took home the number one slot. The Crimson Tide is currently 9-0 and ranked first in both the Coaches Poll and the Associate Press Poll.
Auburn managed to squeak in at 24. The Tigers are currently 6-3 and are coming off a win against Texas A&M.
Coming in second was Clemson, third Notre Dame, and rounding out the top four is Michigan.
Michigan and Notre Dame faced each other earlier in the year. Notre Dame defeated Michigan 24-17.
Alabama and Clemson both face ranked opponents this weekend. Alabama plays 16th ranked Mississippi State and Clemson faces off against 17th ranked Boston College.
