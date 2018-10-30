Alabama ranked #1 in first CFP rankings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2018 were just released.
To nobody’s surprise, Alabama took home the number one slot. The Crimson Tide is currently 8-0 and ranked first in both the Coaches Poll and the Associate Press Poll.
Coming in second was Clemson, third LSU, and rounding out the top four is Notre Dame.
However, the race is far from over. Alabama will be facing its toughest opponent Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The Alabama/LSU game could change the course of the SEC West and the National Championship picture should LSU win.
