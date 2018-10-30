Attorneys await sentencing after 23 pill mill trial guilty verdicts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This week jurors found former nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba guilty of 23 federal counts of drug distribution and fraud.
Akwuba was one of more than a dozen defendants charged in a Montgomery pill mill investigation centered on Family Practice, owned by Doctor Gilberto Sanchez; and, the only defendant who didn’t plead guilty in the case. Akwuba and her husband were the key defense witnesses in this case.
Akwuba was initially charged with 39 counts but before trial the government dropped eight counts and another four before the jury deliberated. The jury found Akwuba not guilty on four money laundering charges.
Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ross is the lead prosecutor on this case and says he’s pleased with the verdict and feels justice has been served.
“During the whole course of her offenses she was a drug dealer,” Ross said of Akwuba. “That was very clear during the trial. Ms. Akwuba, along with Dr. Sanchez and other folks that worked at Family Practice, did a lot of harm to the community and the jury spoke and said they weren’t going to tolerate it.”
Ross called more than a dozen witnesses to the stand including four doctors, three expert witnesses, and Akwuba’s former employees at her practice, Mercy Family Care.
“We had a number of doctors who identified prescriptions that Ms. Akwuba handed out as being forgeries,” Ross stated. “As a nurse practitioner, Ms. Akwuba couldn’t prescribe controlled medication every month, so every other month the doctor had to step in and reauthorize the prescription. Ms. Akwuba skirted that.”
One doctor testified that she billed for medial reimbursements under his number to get a larger financial return. Another feared Akwuba was running a pill mill and ended their collaborative agreement, which allows nurse practitioners to write prescriptions for controlled substances.
“Ms. Akwuba knew as soon as he did that she wouldn’t have a license to write prescriptions…that day she signed around 75 prescriptions and handed them out in the months to come,” Ross explained. "She could have closed down, referred her patients to other doctors, but Ms. Akwuba didn’t want the cash flow to stop.”
Ross explained to the jury in opening statements this case was centered on money and greed, from the time Akwuba began working for Sanchez until opening her own practice.
But Ross was quick to assure the local medical community that the government recognizes many providers are appropriately prescribing controlled substances and doesn’t want them to be intimidated by this investigation or verdict.
“There was a lot of talk about the doctors being afraid the DEA was going to come in and arrest them,” said Ross. “They tried to paint Ms. Akwuba as a victim of an overzealous federal government, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. [Akwuba] was never close to the guidelines, she was so far off field from what she should be doing we had to act, and I’m glad we did.”
Akwuba’s attorney, Andrew Skier, disputed the government’s claims.
“Ms. Akwuba and I are disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” Skier stated. “Ms. Akwuba has maintained since the beginning of this matter, and testified at the trial, that she addressed her patients' medical needs to the best of her ability, training, and experience. She has been allowed to remain at home pending sentencing in the case, which will be the next step in this litigation. After the sentencing hearing, we will make a determination as to whether she will appeal the verdicts and sentence.”
Sentencing is scheduled for early 2019.
Here’s Akwuba’s charge count:
Guilty
1. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance
2. Health care fraud
3. Health care fraud
4. Health care fraud
5. Health care fraud
6. Distribution of a controlled substance
7. Distribution of a controlled substance
8. Distribution of a controlled substance
9. Distribution of a controlled substance
10. Distribution of a controlled substance
11. Distribution of a controlled substance
12. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
13. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
14. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
15. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
16. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
17. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
18. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
19. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
20. Distribution of a controlled substance: forfeiture allegations
21. Distribution of a controlled substance
22. Distribution of a controlled substance
23. Distribution of a controlled substance
Not guilty
24. Money laundering
25. Money laundering: excess of $10,000
26. Money laundering: excess of $10,000
27. Money laundering: excess of $10,000
Dropped
1. Health care fraud
2. Health care fraud
3. Health care fraud
4. Health care fraud
5. Health care fraud
6. Health care fraud
7. Health care fraud
8. Health care fraud
9. Health care fraud
10. Health care fraud
11. Distribution of a controlled substance
12. Distribution of a controlled substance
