Birmingham private school reports questionable behavior by former staff members

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Altamont School has released the findings of an external investigation into allegations by previous female students of misconduct by employees in years past - in particular, during the 1970s and 1980s.
According to the report sent to parents of current students and alumni, first-hand reports were made by ten survivors concerning sexual misconduct by former employees of the school.
The summary of the allegations from the report is included below:
• One former employee who worked in athletics was alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct in the 1980 to 1985 timeframe (three first-hand reporters and four second-hand reporters). The misconduct included dating students, sexual relationships with students and boundary-crossing behavior involving inappropriate comments. Some of the reports may describe occurrences that constituted potential criminal conduct given the ages of some of the survivors.
• A second former employee who was a teacher/administrator/counselor was alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct in the 1980 to 1992 timeframe (four first-hand and two second-hand reporters). The misconduct involved sexual relationships, touching, kissing, unwelcome advances, inappropriate comments, and giving students alcohol. Reports of interactions with one of the students may describe criminal conduct given her age.
• A third former employee who worked in athletics was alleged to have kissed a student in the 1979 timeframe (one first-hand reporter). This same reporter alleged (as a second-hand report) that this former employee sexually assaulted another student in the 1978 or 1979 timeframe.
• A fourth former employee who was an administrator was alleged to have sexually assaulted a student in the 1970 timeframe at Birmingham University School (the predecessor boys’ school to Altamont). This was based on a first-hand report.
• A fifth former employee who worked in athletics was alleged to have engaged in kissing and fondling of a student for a period of approximately two years in the 1981 to 1983 timeframe (one first-hand reporter).
• There were additional second-hand reports about inappropriate behavior by three other former employees in the 1980s, alleging misconduct ranging from boundary crossings to sexual misconduct. The investigators were unable to make any specific findings on these concerns due to a lack of corroborating evidence.
• None of the former employees against whom findings have been made are currently employed by the school, nor is there any evidence that Altamont provided recommendations to other schools after these employees left Altamont.
• Two former employees were interviewed and denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. The others either did not cooperate or were unable to be located.
• There were no reports about any inappropriate conduct by any employee after the early 1990s.
• No current employees are the subject of any allegations from this investigation.
You can read the letter from the school and their findings in the PDF below:
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.