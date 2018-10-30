Car breaks through Montgomery hospital parking deck guardrail

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was a scary sight that could have ended much worse for an elderly driver who was parking on the top level of a Montgomery hospital’s parking deck Tuesday morning.
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Jessica Barefoot says the driver was arriving for an appointment at the facility on Pine Street when she accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. That sent the car partially through the guardrail on the top level of the deck.
“It was a scary situation turned heroic encounter,” Barefoot said. “The top of the rail impaled the car, causing it to stop half way over. With the quick response of our Montgomery Fire Department and Jackson Hospital Security team, they were able to assist the driver to safety.”
Barefoot said the driver, who is not being identified, is now at home “and advised tomorrow she will drive her husband’s car!”
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.