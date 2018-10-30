China reverses ban on trade in tiger, rhino products

FILE - In this May 7, 2009, file photo, a Siberian tiger crouches on top of a tourist bus at a branch of Harbin Siberian Tigers Breeding Center in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning province. China says it will allow trading in products made from endangered tigers and rhinos under "special circumstances," reversing a previous ban and bringing condemnation from conservation groups. A notice from the Cabinet issued Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, avoided mentioning any change in the law, saying instead that it would "control" the trade and that rhino horns and tiger bones could only be obtained from farmed animals for use in "medical research or in healing." (Chinatopix Via AP, File)