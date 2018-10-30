Editorial: Highlights of the Museum

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Every now and then I find it necessary to remind folks about the wonderful treasures we have here in Montgomery.
One such treasure is the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. The Museum is located at the Wynton M. Blount Cultural Park. There is truly something there for everyone young and not so young. The Museum’s collection includes 4,200 works of art including major collections of American paintings, Old Master prints, Southern regional art, folk arts, and decorative arts.
There are art classes and activities for people of all ages. Recently opened is the new John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden. The design of the garden provides an innovative venue for the display of art in the ever-changing natural landscape. Every element of nature – from the design to the cyclical progression of skies, lights, and seasons – makes this site so serene.
Join them for Jazz Jams. Once a month, your family can come and enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon of jazz by local musicians. This program is complemented by Family Art Affair.
The best part of all of this is admission to the Museum is FREE. For more information, go to the website mmfa.org.
