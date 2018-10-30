FIRST ALERT: Watching Thursday Closely

Thursday is our day for widespread rain and storms as a cold front moves in. While the rain threat is a slam dunk, the severe weather threat remains an element that still needs to be ironed out. A classic high shear-low instability setup could place us in a position where we need to watch for a few damaging wind gusts or a spinup tornado or two. We’ll be watching closely. Behind the front, cooler air spills back in Friday and sets the stage for a cool and sunny weekend.