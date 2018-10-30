Fourth arrest made in Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A fourth arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 3 shooting death of Terry Tallie, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Tallie, 27, was shot and killed on Oct. 3 after a domestic dispute in the 2200 block of Lucas Drive.
Monday, officers arrested and charged the latest suspect, Markeith Manora, 25, with one count of capital murder. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.
Manora’s arrest follows those of Shanterrica Goldsby, 24, Lucy Smith, 29 and David Coleman Jr., 24, each of which also faces a capital murder charge.
An investigation determined Tallie was shot to death after a domestic dispute he had with his ex-girlfriend earlier that day, police said. Investigators determined Tallie died after the suspects fired shots into his home from the roadway.
The investigation is ongoing.
