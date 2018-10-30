Head start program expansion off on wrong foot in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) - A federally funded head start program in Union Springs has become a source of contention for dozens of parents, teachers and school children. It’s a case of good intentions gone awry.
Barbara Cooley surveyed what could’ve been, a new classroom tacked on the back of the Organized Community Action Program Head Start building that would’ve been the home of 60 children, including her 3-and 4-year-olds. But it’s not built, and the reason is:
“Sometimes things are beyond our control," said OCAP Executive Director Wanda Moultry.
Moultry told the Union Springs City Council during its work session there have been problems with the contractor. The building was supposed to have been completed in late September.
“What we’re trying to do now is the best we can," said Moultry.
Specifically, there was a delay in removing two mobile home classrooms that were not safe and that apparently delayed the other contractor responsible for building the new classroom.
“It was hard for us to find someone that would come to remove those units," said Moultry.
The setback has hit a brick wall; some parents sent their children to other pre-k schools while others like Cooley had no choice but to keep hers at home.
“Because I can’t afford for them to go," said Cooley.
It’s a case of mismanagement and poor communications, according to community activist Darlene McGaw.
“When you know the construction is going on, there should have been a plan B instead of planning for schools to be delayed for 90 days," said McGaw.
”First of all, we want to apologize for any inconvenience," said Moultry.
In the meantime, this controversy may have turned the corner for good. OCAP leaders say they plan to open the original building next Monday, Nov. 5 and welcome at least 40 children.
“That’s all we’re waiting on," Moultry told the city council.
As for the expansion, Moultry says it won’t take long for the contractor to wrap it up. The question is when will the work resume. That’s still up in the air.
Moultry says the classroom addition is being paid for with a federal grant worth more than $170,000.
According to Darlene McGaw, Doug Lewis Construction of Dothan is the contractor constructing the new classroom. WSFA 12 News reached out to the company and the person who answered hung up once reporter Bryan Henry identified himself.
