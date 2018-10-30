Jewish groups invite community to gathering for mourning and hope

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and congregations Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue and Temple Beth Or invite the people of the River Region to join us to mourn the deadly attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.
Remembering Pittsburgh: A Community Gathering for Mourning and Hope will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue located at 3525 Cloverdale Road in Montgomery.
The service will include reflections from both of Montgomery’s Rabbis, Mayor Todd Strange, civic leaders, and faith leaders from various religions and traditions. It will conclude with candle-lighting for each of the 11 victims of Saturday’s attack.
Montgomery police will be providing security for the event.
