MS attempted kidnapping suspect could be visiting Auburn fan

OXFORD, MS (WSFA) - Nearly two weeks have passed since Oxford, Mississippi, police opened an investigation into an assault and attempted kidnapping case. Now, law enforcement is reaching out to news outlets across Alabama in hopes of breaking the case.
Why would Oxford police look to their neighboring state? The crime happened on Oct. 20, the night the Auburn Tigers visited town to play Ole Miss.
Police developed a person of interest in the case, and photos show him wearing what appears to be a burnt orange shirt similar to that many Tigers fans wear. He may be local to Mississippi, but there is a possibility he’s from Alabama and visited for the game.
Officers were called to the assault on Oxford’s Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street around 8 p.m. where they found the victim.
She said she’d been grabbed from behind as she was walking. The victim told officers the man was wearing a dark colored zip up jacket, orange or red shirt, khaki pants and a light tan Costa ball cap with a light blue Costa symbol.
The victim fought off her attacker and ran to a nearby house to call 911. Police said the suspect also fled, running toward the Ford Center parking lot where he got into a newer model white car.
Investigators shared four photos of the possible suspect with Alabama media in hopes that someone may recognize him and call police. The vehicle is a white Nissan Maxima. And he left behind a big clue. As he was fleeing, the suspect dropped his hat, which authorities recovered.
There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400 or email sfortner@oxfordpolice.net.
