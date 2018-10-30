Nation’s top peanut festival begins Friday in Dothan

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The 75th edition of the National Peanut Festival will fill 200 acres of fairgrounds with food, entertainment, exhibits and activities celebrating the most popular nut in America.
America's largest peanut festival begins on Friday when gates open at 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231. The festival concludes on Nov. 11.
In between, a crowd expected to number up to 200,000 will gather to enjoy the remarkable impact of the peanut.
A festival honoring the peanut began on Nov. 10, 1938. The guest speaker was Dr. George Washington Carver, the festival web site says. Carver, from Tuskegee Institute, gained international fame with his development of more than 300 products from the peanut.
According to The Peanut Institute, peanuts are edible seeds enclosed in pods, like beans and peas. Peanuts and peanut butter make up 67 percent of all nuts eaten in the U.S., the institute adds.
Morris Day and The Time and country singer and songwriter Granger Smith are just two of the featured acts during the festival. Livestock shows also begin on Friday in the Ag Complex.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.