New flu drug will soon hit the market

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A new flu treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“Everybody hates the flu, but now, if you get it, you at least have an option where as last year you did not have an option," Lorie Szymela-Corley, a clinical researcher for Central Alabama Research, said.
As of now, the FDA has only approved Xofluza for people 12 and older. It’s important to note that the drug must be taken within the first 48 hours of you becoming sick.
“It’s exciting and we’re grateful to the patients that want to help advance medicines. Without them, we wouldn’t be here," Szymela-Corley said.
Xofluza claims to lessen the symptoms and duration of the flu, and unlike other drugs on the market, Xofluza is a single-dose treatment.
“It’s a one time dose and then they’re done, whereas with Tamiflu, you take your first dose and then 12 hours later, you gotta do it again," Szymela-Corley said.
For doctors, this is a big change, as it’s been nearly 20 years since the FDA has approved a medication for the flu.
“Since last year the flu was so bad it’s really great that we have a new drug we can rely on,” Dr. Kidd, with American Family Care, said.
But despite the new drug, doctors are still urging patients to get their flu shots.
“It takes two weeks for your immune system to kind of boost itself, but always get it. It’s always a good idea,” Dr. Kidd said.
Xofluza is expected to hit the market on Nov. 12 and will cost $150, although that price could be lower with insurance.
