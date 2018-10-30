Selma city employee speaks on impact of looming layoffs

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - With layoffs looming some city employees are on edge in Selma. The cutbacks go into effect on Nov. 5 and as many as 68 employees will lose their jobs.
Mayor Darrio Melton announced the layoffs to combat a lack of city revenue. Since that time, Selma did find money to avoid a payroll disruption, but the layoffs are still scheduled.
In January, Eric Simmons was hired on as an assistant foreman with Selma Parks and Recreation. The 23-year-old says it was a perfect fit.
“I like being outside, I like the fresh air, and I like waking up in the morning and coming here and cutting grass," Simmons explained. Keeping the city’s facilities in tip top shape is something he takes seriously.
“We keep the grass cut and we keep the area free of trash so the kids can have a nice play area,” he went on. Unfortunately, not even a full year on the job and Simmons is preparing for the worst.
“It has just been a struggle, trying putting in more applications to try to get myself ready for employment again, if that is the path I have to take," he admitted.
Simmons is among more than 65 city employees who were notified that they would be laid off at the close of business next Monday.
“I have a house, a fiance, a car, I have stuff I need to take care of. I am the youngest out here, these men have families. They have kids that still have to go to school and eat,” Simmons explained.
Simmons says 11 out of 13 employees in his department are at risk of losing their jobs. He knows not having the staff, facilities around the area will be impacted.
“There are other ways they can go about fixing the problems that are happening than to cut employees. I want everyone that got a letter to keep their jobs," said Simmons.
City Council President Corey Bowie says there will be a finance committee meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. at city hall to discuss the matter.
