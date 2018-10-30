Suspect in several Montgomery assaults arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with an early morning incidents involving four victims.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers arrested Jonathan Dreshawn Wiley, 21, on multiple charges. MPD responded on Monday to call in:
- the 7300 hundred block of Glenn Chase Court, in which a suspect assaulted a woman in an attempt to steal her vehicle
- the 500 block of Ridge Park Drive, where a suspect entered a fenced yard and assaulted a dog
- the 7500 block of Pinnacle Point Drive, where a suspect entered a home and assaulted a woman inside
- the 1000 block of Longfield Court, where a man was assaulted
The victims in the assaults suffered minor injuries. All four incidents happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Officers idenified the suspect as Wiley at the scene and taken into custody following a foot pursuit. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree criminal trespass, and one count of third-degree robbery.
Wiley was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $58,000.
