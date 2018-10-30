Teen charged after allegedly bringing a pistol to Opelika High School

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are investigating an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school.
On Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., police received information from Opelika High School officials about a 15-year-old student in possession of a pistol.
The student was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say there were no disruptions in school operations.
Opelika City Schools administration has been notified and they are assisting in the investigation.
The school released the following statement regarding this incident:
arm and the student was transported to the Opelika Police Department. No related incidents occurred and no threats were made. This incident will be handled through the Opelika City Schools discipline procedures.
