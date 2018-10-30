Teen charged after allegedly bringing a pistol to Opelika High School

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 30, 2018 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:42 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are investigating an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school.

On Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., police received information from Opelika High School officials about a 15-year-old student in possession of a pistol.

The student was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say there were no disruptions in school operations.

Opelika City Schools administration has been notified and they are assisting in the investigation.

The school released the following statement regarding this incident:

Today at OHS a student informed Opelika High School administrators and the school resource officer that a student possibly had a firearm on campus.  Following a search, the officer recovered the fire

arm and the student was transported to the Opelika Police Department. No related incidents occurred and no threats were made. This incident will be handled through the Opelika City Schools discipline procedures.

