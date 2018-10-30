Troy offers full slate of Homecoming week activities

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Fitting for a football team chasing a conference crown, the theme for Homecoming week at Troy University is ‘Trojans Unite.’
Kickoff with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans and Cajuns are both divisional leaders in the Sun Belt Conference.
An impressive lineup of Homecoming week activities includes volleyball and dodgeball tournaments, a parade, dance, blood drive, a World War II-era Alumni Reunion, and with a nod to Halloween, a Haunted Arena.
"This year’s theme of ‘Trojans Unite' is really about celebrating the fact that we are an international campus with students from all over the Southeast, the country and even the world,” Vice President of Campus Activities Morgan Long said. “Homecoming is about all our alumni coming together with current students and supporters, and we wanted to emphasize that.”
A two-day blood drive stresses the school’s spirit of service, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in Troy Center ballrooms.
The dodgeball tournament is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. in Rec and Wright gyms, also on Wednesday. The Haunted Arena and a volleyball game follow, both taking place in Trojan Arena at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
And Homecoming is not just for students and alumni. Thursday features a faculty and staff superhero-themed Spirit Day Contest sponsored by the alumni association.
Troy's emphasis on military service is highlighted by the World War II-era Alumni Reunion that starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Stadium Club.
A 5:30 p.m. Homecoming pep rally at Janice Hawkins Park will help Troy faithful get in the spirit, and precedes a 7 p.m. dance at Trojan Arena, and concert at 7 p.m. at The Square in downtown Troy.
The Homecoming parade in downtown Troy begins game day at 10 a.m.
For aspiring cheerleaders, a Youth Cheer Clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with the check-in starting at 10:30 a.m. Children who take part will get to cheer in the Trojan Walk and perform during the pre-game. To register, call Emma Grace Mayfield at 334-670-3386.
The celebration even continues during the game itself. Students will have the opportunity to win prizes during the second half.
After the Trojans and Cajuns clash, a Trojan Tailgaters Alumni Scholarship Ball will take place at 7 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballroom. Tickets will be available at the Alumni House.
For more information on Troy’s Homecoming, visit this link.
Troy is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference where it competes in the East Division. The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference. They are in the West Division.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News . All rights reserved.