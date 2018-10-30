Watching Thursday Closely

A crisp start to our morning compliments a warm and sunny Tuesday afternoon. All that sunshine gets us to around 80 degrees for a high temperature with zero threat for rain expected. Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system approaching from the west. Halloween stays warm and dry despite the increase in cloud cover as any appreciable rain threat hold off until well after midnight. Thursday is our day for widespread rain and storms as a cold front moves in. While the rain threat is a slam dunk, the severe weather threat remains an element that still needs to be ironed out. A classic high shear-low instability setup could place us in a position where we need to watch for a few damaging wind gusts or a spinup tornado or two. We’ll be watching closely. Behind the front, cooler air spills back in Friday and sets the stage for a cool and sunny weekend.