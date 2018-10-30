Woman charged after 3 children test positive for cocaine

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is facing charges after three children in her care tested positive for drugs, according to Montgomery police and court documents.
Hannah Holman, 29, is charged with three counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
The Department of Human Resources contacted police in early October about possible drug activity in a home where children lived, police said.
Three children in the home tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents. The youngest child - a toddler - also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to the court documents.
Holman was taken into custody Monday and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.