13-year-old boy accused of stealing 5 guns from Hoover Tactical

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police responded to a burglary at Hoover Tactical Firearms on Highway 31 around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered a front window shattered, along with damage to a display case inside the store. Police say evidence indicated the burglar used a large rock and wooden pallet to break into the store.
The burglar fled the scene before police arrived.
Later Monday night, a Vestavia Hills patrol officer located a suspicious 13-year-old boy hiding among cars with a handgun at Hollywood Imports on Montgomery Highway. Police say he matched the description of the robber and was taken into custody.
The boy led officers to four other stolen handguns he hid behind two nearby businesses, according to police.
After being interviewed, he was transported to Jefferson County Family Court.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued petitions for first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
