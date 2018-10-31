Baptist East offers first high-risk pregnancy clinic in River Region

“So, currently, anyone who is high-risk OB has to travel and hour and a half or two hours to those locations to get that service,” Rains said. “Secondly, it’s very difficult to find the MFM specialists to recruit to stand up individual service lines like this. Having the ability to use telemedicine to bring the physician here to the community versus the patient having to leave to travel is exactly was the benefit of telemedicine is. We’re really glad to have that here in the River Region.”