Baptist East offers first high-risk pregnancy clinic in River Region

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center East gave the public a first-look at its new Telematernal Fetal Medicine Clinic during an open house on Tuesday. The clinic is the first MFM clinic in the River Region and the first clinic of its kind to be completely operated with telemedicine technology in the state.
Baptist East Chief Executive Officer Jeff Rains said, currently, women with high-risk pregnancies have to go to cities like Birmingham, Mobile or Atlanta for the treatment they need.
“So, currently, anyone who is high-risk OB has to travel and hour and a half or two hours to those locations to get that service,” Rains said. “Secondly, it’s very difficult to find the MFM specialists to recruit to stand up individual service lines like this. Having the ability to use telemedicine to bring the physician here to the community versus the patient having to leave to travel is exactly was the benefit of telemedicine is. We’re really glad to have that here in the River Region.”
The clinic gives patients access to Dr. Anne C. Patterson. Patterson is an Atlanta-based an MFM expert who co-founded Women’s Telehealth, the company Baptist East partnered with the make the clinic possible. Dr. Patterson has treated patients using the telecommunication method more than 10,000 times.
“We work closely with each patient’s ObGyn to develop and carry out a plan of care,” Dr. Patterson said. “We’re there every step of the way throughout pregnancy to take care of mom and make sure she and baby are doing well as we work to deliver the most priceless gift- their baby."
Nearly 3600 babies are delivered at Baptist East every year. Rain said nearly 30 percent of pregnancies in Alabama are high-risk pregnancies.
“This is really a great opportunity to drive care locally and to be able to expand that service that we previously didn’t have before,” Rains said.
The clinic has already treated about 60 patients. It’s located at 400 Taylor Road, Suite 3380. Patients must be referred by their physician. To make an appointment, call 334-747-9558.
