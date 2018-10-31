Candidate Preview: State Senate District 27

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re just under a week away from election day, and that means candidates are trying to do all they can to secure your vote. Democratic candidate Nancy Carlton Bendinger is going head to head with Republican incumbent Tom Whatley for the State Senate District 27 seat.
Whatley has held the position for the past 8 years, and say that he wants to continue building on the work he has already done in the district.
"We've been able to address aging roads and bridges. I have 2 of those on the plan for 2019 to be rebuilt in Lee County, " says Whatley. "Also looking at education funding and teacher funding for teachers, and different types of funding we can do there. Like the increased school funding we have for individual school supplies from 0 in 2010 to up to $451 per teacher last year."
Democratic candidate Nancy Carlton Bendinger say that she is focusing on issues that she thinks matters to the residents of the district.
"We're talking about the issues that are important to people, healthcare, jobs, education," says Bendinger. "In particular with healthcare, mental health care and how that impacts our schools and the prison system etc. A lot of issues that are intertwined, and so we've been talking to constituents about that."
Both candidates say that they are taking a grassroots approach for their campaigns, both making sure to get one on one time with residents of the district.
"We're hand writing postcards and mailing them, so that personal contact makes a difference," says Bendinger. "When people see your face and you've knocked on their door and talked to them and really listened to what they're going through, it makes a huge difference."
"I take a personal pleasure in making sure that I meet with constituents and learn what they want done in Montgomery," says Whatley. "I want them to know that we have an open door policy and you can always call me on my cell phone at 334-559-3420, also just come by and see me and tell me what your concern is."
Both candidates say that they have strong ties to the community, both graduating from Auburn University.
Voters cast their ballots on Nov. 6.
