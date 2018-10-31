Ivey, Maddox battle for state’s highest seat as election nears

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Both the republican and democratic candidates for governor have been campaigning around the state.
Incumbent republican Gov. Kay Ivey and democrat Walt Maddox are trying to win Alabamians' votes.
On the campaign trail, Ivey praised Alabama’s low unemployment rate.
“We’re making progress for the great state of Alabama and to position our people for success with good jobs,” Ivey said.
She also campaigned on continuing to develop early childhood education.
“Equipping our students with the proper skills and education to fill high demand jobs is essential,” she said.
Walt Maddox traveled the state in a bus tour. Medicaid expansion has been a crux of his campaign.
“You’ve got people in Alabama who’s healthcare has been put in jeopardy. Who’s communities have had to raise taxes," he said.
Maddox also wants an Alabama Education Lottery to help pay for workforce training.
“Under our lottery proposals, similar to Tennessee, we will provide workforce training for any citizen of the state," Maddox said.
Another central topic of conversation is a debate between the two candidates.
“Now certainly to my knowledge, my opponent has to my knowledge yet, want to engage in some meaningful debate as to who wants to chart a course to a brighter future,” Maddox said in August.
Ivey said in August she had no plans to debate her opponent.
“Alabamians know my record. They know what I stand for,” she said. “They know we’re creating jobs and putting people to work.”
The general election is Nov. 6.
