Crimson Tide billboards up in Louisiana, call for Red Cross donations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Billboards in Louisiana are drawing some eyes ahead of the Alabama-LSU game Saturday.
The billboard reads: “Before Tua drops half a Benjamin in Death Valley, be sure to donate half a Benjamin to Hurricane Relief! Roll Tide!”
Blake Averette created the GoFundMe to put them up. He says he first did it because of LSU fans' billboard in Birmingham asking the SEC to free Devin White.
Averette decided to turn the rivalry into something positive and is asking people to donate to the Red Cross.
