First Alert: Happy Halloween!

Today is our last day still ahead of our next storm system, which buys us a final warm & dry forecast. Expect afternoon highs into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A random shower will be possible into the evening hours closer to the Alabama/Mississippi state line, but that appears to be the extent of any real rain chance. Temperatures will be in the 70s for trick-or-treaters with only a 10% rain risk elsewhere.