Happy Halloween!

Halloween in Alabama can feature a whole assortment of crazy weather. Fortunately, this won’t be one of those crazy years. Today is our last day still ahead of our next storm system, which buys us a final warm & dry forecast. Expect afternoon highs into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A random shower will be possible into the evening hours closer to the Alabama/Mississippi state line, but that appears to be the extent of any real rain chance. Temperatures will be in the 70s for trick-or-treaters with only a 10% rain risk elsewhere. Our western system arrives tomorrow with a line of rain and storms pressing eastward through the area from Thursday morning into the afternoon. While much of this activity will remain below severe limits, embedded stronger cores will pose a risk for damaging winds and perhaps a spinup tornado. Rain tapers and gives way to a cooler and drier Friday and weekend.