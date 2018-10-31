Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible bullying incident

HEADLAND, AL (WSFA) - Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they’re looking in a bullying case that could end with teens facing charges.
The details surrounding the investigation are limited, but Sheriff Will Maddox confirmed a complaint was filed Monday by a parent and his office started investigating.
Because the case involves juveniles, names couldn’t be given, and Maddox declined to show video that’s now being used as evidence in the investigation. Maddox did confirm the video showed at least one person hitting another person.
“When it does become severe and it does an assault then we do step in. We also notify DHR of the occurrence and the Child Advocacy Center because they help us on prosecuting a lot of times. All these agencies have been notified and we have turned the investigation over to the juvenile probation officer,” Maddox said.
Maddox says the incident happened during a slumber party, and he’s looking into whether the motive behind the sleepover was to target the alleged victim.
“At the time they were invited, I don’t really know if that was the intent, but it did occur and that’s what we’re investigating,” Maddox said.
Three teenagers could face charges stemming from the incident. Those charges could be filed as early at Thursday.
Maddox declined to comment on the victim’s condition. He says Headland police are also investigating.
