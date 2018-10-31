Incumbent Lesa Keith, Marcus Vandiver vying for MCBOE District 1 seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Lesa Keith and Democrat Marcus Vandiver will be on the Nov. 6 ballot for the District 1 seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. While Vandiver came out on top in the June primaries and July run-off election for the democratic seat, Keith has not been a part of this election cycle yet because she was the only republican candidate.
Dr. Lesa Keith
Keith has held the seat for four years, and she is currently board vice president. She has been a teacher for nearly 30 years, and she said she agrees that it’s time for change in Montgomery Public Schools.
“I challenge status quo,” Keith said. “Unfortunately, it’s been a 6-1 vote on a lot of key decisions on the board.”
Keith, in numerous school board meetings, has been very vocal about her desire for transparency with the public when it comes to MPS' staffing and personnel reports. She has also been very outspoken about her support for the state intervention into MPS and her agreement with criticism from the community about how the school system is led.
“I’m glad they stepped in because the board needs to make some critical decisions,” Keith said. “Education would not be where it is with the low proficiency rates, excessive teacher absenteeism, massive discipline issues...we wouldn’t have that if the board would stand up for what they public put them in office for."
Keith said her top three priorities, if she is re-elected, will be to work with the board to make sure there is accountability in the system’s hiring and staff positioning, creating more effective discipline policies and addressing teacher absenteeism and ensuring teachers are qualified.
When it comes to MPS' financial challenges, Keith said she believes the system is spending too much money on top-heavy personnel. She said, while that would not fix all of the issues, she said that would be a strong first step in assessing the way the system is spending money and where it could make major savings.
As for student achievement, Keith said she believes it will take the board making sure they are not spending time on fixing the AdvancED directives to be able to have accreditation renewed without actually addressing the issues in the classroom. She said, currently, she does not believe the local administration or the state interventionist are addressing student achievement and she is hopeful a fresh board will have a new focus.
“I am passionate about these kids,” Keith said. “I wouldn’t have been here if I wasn’t. I am going to be honest, and I respond to all calls and texts from families, whether they’re in my district or not.”
Marcus Vandiver
Vandiver’s campaign has been centered on what he calls a passion and commitment to implementing effective change in MPS.
“I want to help parents make this a better system, I want to help the community make this a better system and, more importantly, I want to help the superintendent build bridges out to the community as we can provide resources to help her make this a better system," Vandiver said.
Vandiver said he has observed school board meetings in which board members were arguing, and he believes that needs to change.
“I think when you do that in those meetings, we go from moving forward to having inaction, and we focus on the wrong things,” Vandiver said.
Vandiver said his top three priorities, if he is elected, will be to bring integrity “back to the board”, ensuring the right teachers are in place and engaging with the community to make sure their needs are being met while organizing procedures and policies for the system,
He said he believes communicating with the community and being transparent with all of the system’s actions is crucial.
When it comes to system finances, he said he believes the board needs to work harder to keep taxpayers in the loop about what is happening with their dollars.
“We need to put things in place so we can be more transparent with the community about what is happening with our finances,” Vandiver said. “We need to make sure we have a policy in place, that id we’re getting to a point where we’re not doing well with the budget, that it’s okay to let people know.”
Vandiver, who words with the department of education, said she believes a strong approach to helping student achievement in the system is collecting data from studentss on amore regular basis and using the data to implement programs and practices to improve them.
“The one things I had about student achievement is that we only pay attention to it once a year,” Vandiver said.
The general election is on Nov. 6.
