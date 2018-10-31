Lower age requirement leads to reports of shingles vaccine shortage

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/NBC) - The shingles vaccine is in high demand and some patients are having trouble finding it.
Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.
"It is very painful. It's a condition when the nerve gets infected by the virus all over again. It becomes inflamed and it's been described as extremely horrific pain," said Dr. Stewart Master.
It's why he recommends people 50 and up get the shingles vaccines.
He says your risk for shingles increases as you age and ever since the CDC updated its recommendations last year lowering the recommended age to 50, finding the two dose vaccine hasn't been easy.
According to vaccine maker, Glaxo Smith Kline, Shingrix has been met with an unprecedented level of demand.
The vaccine maker says it's shipping out large volumes of Shingrix every two to three weeks and will do so through 2018.
And while many pharmacies are said to be out of stock-- that doesn't mean you can't find the vaccine if you know where to look.
