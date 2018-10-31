Maxwell AFB secures long-overdue funding to reconstruct outdated Air Traffic Control Tower

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base received funding from Washington, D.C. for a critical construction project. The Air Force set aside $18 million to construct a new air traffic control tower, or ATCT, in Montgomery; a project that’s long overdue.
The current ATCT at Maxwell AFB nearly predates the Air Force. Built in the 1950s, it has far outpaced its prime.
“I was surprised how antiquated the ATCT is at Maxwell,” stated Judge Charles Price, member of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. “It definitely needs upgrades and reconstruction.”
The project has been on the Air Force construction list for around a decade. U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has worked to get the funding pushed through for several years. This year Price and members of the Commission traveled to Washington, D.C. and met with Alabama’s Congressional Delegation to further promote the project.
Wednesday the Air Force announced news of the $18 million allotment for Maxwell, now set to break ground in June. The new tower is expected to be completed by December 2020.
“It’s exciting to think about investments that the Air Force continues to make,” stated Roby. “We are thrilled Maxwell got the win, this is a much needed addition to all the operations that go on there.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell called the day "exciting for Maxwell AFB.
“This is truly an exciting day for Maxwell Air Force Base (AFB) and the surrounding river region. This $18 million investment into a new air traffic control tower will improve productivity across the base. From the opportunity to add new flying missions to enhancing the safety of the brave men and women who work in and around this tower every day, this funding is crucial to the overall success of Maxwell. I am grateful to the United States Air Force for this incredible contribution to Maxwell AFB, and I look forward to seeing the base continue to grow and flourish as a result," said Sewell.
Currently, there’s only one way up: eight flights of stairs that climb and even curl to the top. The tower is so outdated, in the event of a fire air traffic controllers must use a zip line to escape. Still, one of the key issues is a blind spot on the runway for air traffic control.
While there’s always a set of eyes on all aircraft from different locations on base, the tower loses sight of the aircraft at landing. A critical issue when Maxwell trains 90 percent of all air force officers at the Air War College and serves as the second busiest distinguished guest runway in the nation behind Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C.
Sen. Richard Shelby, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Defense, praised the Air Force’s decision.
“This needed upgrade will increase the base’s functionality by improving the structural conditions and enhancing the safety and visibility of all operations,” Shelby stated. “Without the replacement tower, the current facility’s health and safety issues could result in ground accidents and costly damage or loss of assets.”
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones also agreed that the upgrade was long overdue.
“This $18 million federal award for Maxwell Air Force base is a much-needed and long-overdue investment in its critical infrastructure. The new air traffic control tower that will be built with these federal funds is key to Maxwell’s growth. Alabama has never been in a better position to secure federal support to ensure that our military installations continue to set the standard for training and force readiness. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to ensure that Maxwell maintains its leading role in fulfilling the Air Force’s vital national security mission,” said Jones.
Many believe this project will broaden Maxwell’s mission.
“I’m really proud we were able to get this done,” Price stated. “It’s going to increase the type traffic come into Maxwell, both military and civilian.”
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange also accompanied the Chamber on the most recent trip to the Capitol, and feels it solidifies Maxwell’s presence in the city.
“This allocation is more than a construction project – this signifies that the Air Force and our congressional delegation recognizes and supports the long-term national significance of Montgomery’s military installations, international students, thought leadership, cyber defense and business systems it supplies to the Air Force," Strange stated.
