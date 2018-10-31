Maxwell AFB secures long-overdue funding to reconstruct outdated Air Traffic Control Tower

“This is truly an exciting day for Maxwell Air Force Base (AFB) and the surrounding river region. This $18 million investment into a new air traffic control tower will improve productivity across the base. From the opportunity to add new flying missions to enhancing the safety of the brave men and women who work in and around this tower every day, this funding is crucial to the overall success of Maxwell. I am grateful to the United States Air Force for this incredible contribution to Maxwell AFB, and I look forward to seeing the base continue to grow and flourish as a result," said Sewell.