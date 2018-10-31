Montgomery to vote on whether county commissioners can take part in RSA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - For Montgomery County residents, Tuesday’s election day ballot will contain an amendment concerning their county commissioners.
If passed, the amendment would allow the members of the Montgomery County Commission to participate in the Employees' Retirement System, which is part of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, or RSA.
“You have to serve 10 years before you become vested, just like a regular employee," said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama. "So a county commission chairman that serves three terms, 12 years would get about 25 percent of his final salary so about $5,000 and the law requires that all the elected officials who participate, participate under the same terms and conditions as the employees.”
According to Brasfield, there are only a few counties in the state in which the commissioners are not included in the retirement system.
