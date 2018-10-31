New Troy University camera launched

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re excited to announce a brand new, HD camera on Troy University’s Troy campus! While WSFA 12 News has many cameras across central and south Alabama we show regularly on air, we’ve been introducing high-definition cameras recently.
You’ve seen our shot in Montgomery on top of the RSA Tower and in Wetumpka on top of the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel. We’re thrilled to add this camera on top of Bibb Graves Hall to our arsenal.
You’ll start seeing this shot first thing in the morning on Today in Alabama. Those traveling along Highway 231 into and through Troy can take advantage of live, real-time video of current conditions. Live traffic updates will continue into the afternoon and evening as you commute home.
Perhaps the most significant benefit will come from severe weather. Just last year, Pike County seemed to be a hot spot for severe weather. This camera, and its ability to be adjusted to various sky positions, will allow us to showcase live video of impending weather.
The ability for us to move and zoom will be huge, helping tell a more compelling weather story when viewers need it most. We’ll now have a presence in a part of the state where we’ve had something of a dead zone. Given the clarity, we’ll be able to track storms in Crenshaw, Bullock, Barbour and Coffee counties from a distance. The radius of view by this camera opens up a wide range of real estate.
Look for this shot, and shots from all of our live cameras across the area in our newscasts moving forward.
