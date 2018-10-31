Prattville war veteran to receive Medal of Valor

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - In a small room inside a home in Prattville, there is a war room, one belonging to George Partridge honoring his dad who fought in the ‘Great War’ which ended 100 years ago.
“He was a hero. I loved my parents," said Patridge.
Partridge loves all things military. The room has just about everything you can imagine; helmets, flags, a gun-sight and medals.
“I don’t think what I did was special," he said.
The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame disagrees and it will honor Partridge with the Medal of Valor this weekend for his bravery in Vietnam. Unbeknownst to Partridge, his wife nominated him for the recognition.
“It’s quite an honor and it surprised me," he said.
Partridge flew the F-100 and a ‘spotter’ plane. He saw combat and stared death in the face a few times. A parachute that drapes over a fighter pilot seat in the one corner of the war room testifies to one scary moment in Partridge’s life.
“I came very close to having my name on the wall in Washington," he said.
Partridge served a total of 13 months in Vietnam, wrote a manuscript about his dad’s service and just recently penned his own life story in a 300-page book.
“I think my patriotism stands out in this book. I hope a lot of young people nowadays will read it," he said.
And therein lies the troubling thing for George Partridge. Patriotism isn’t what it used to be, he says.
“I wish people would remember why we are free today," said Partridge.
The old fighter pilot will come full circle when he receives his medal Valor in his native state this weekend. He will think about the very souls who never made it home, and at 85, he’ll remember how far life has taken him from the country farm in Georgia, a life his dad would be proud of.
“By the grace of God, I am here," said Partridge.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.