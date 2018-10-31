Tuskegee police, Crimestoppers hold neighorhood watch safety meeting

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department partnered with Central Alabama Crimestoppers on Tuesday night to hold a meeting for the residents and community groups to learn about crime prevention and safety tips.
Tuskegee Assistant Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins said the purpose of the meeting was to engage with the community.
“One of the initiatives we’ve been focusing on is working to get the neighborhood watch programs up and running through the neighborhoods,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said at least 10 neighborhoods are already participating in the neighborhood watch program. He said he already sees a difference in those communities.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said Tuskegee is the fourth city the group as helped with outreach for neighborhood watch programs.
“We want to make sure that if you’re involved, you automatically see crime go down,” Garrett said. “What the criminals see is involvement in the community, and criminals are afraid to go where there is involvement in the community. The first thing a criminal does is test the community out. He sees if someone is going to call the police, if anyone’s going to see crime and do nothing.”
Neighborhood watch programs that participated were able to get free signs to put up in their neighborhoods warning people that the neighborhood watch program is in effect.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.