Two candidates vying for Senate District 25

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Will Barfoot and David Sadler will square off on Tuesday for the State Senate District 25 seat.
District 25 is an area that stretches from Crenshaw County through eastern Montgomery County and up into Elmore County. The seat is being vacated by State Sen. Dick Brewbaker.
Barfoot says he was bitten by the political bug at an early age.
“At 9 years old I can remember knocking on doors in Brighten Estates asking for people to vote for my uncle,” Barfoot said.
This is Barfoot’s second time running for this position. He believes as an attorney he is well prepared.
“I practice law and obviously on a day to day basis I see words have meaning and laws have impacts on peoples lives. I think it benefits citizens of senate district 25. I want to represent and be a voice of all of them,” said Barfoot.
Sadler is a political newcomer. This business owner and entrepreneur is known as “the hug guy.” He conducted “blind trust experiments” here in our state and around the country.
“First time business owner in my family, first time homeowner for anyone in my family, first time college graduate of anyone in my family," Sadler said.
“I am willing to do the hard work. I know I am here for the people. someone has to bring the legislature together and who better to do it than the hug guy,” said Sadler.
While Barfoot is Republican and Sadler is a Democrat, they agree education, health care and jobs are a priority.
“Four-year universities are great, but not for everybody. I believe the resurgence of skilled positions in the nation and in the state will give us opportunity,” said Barfoot.
“I am going to take a different approach. My platform is to restore self worth through faith. How do we do that? With people not parties,” said Sadler.
Both Barfoot and Sadler say if elected engaging the community will be key. Barfoot plans to introduce town hall meetings while Sadler wants introduce a state of the district.
More than 157,000 people live in the district.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.