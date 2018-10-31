Wellness Coalition offers free health insurance enrollment help

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Wellness Coalition is offering health insurance enrollment assistance in 25 central Alabama counties.
The organization, which seeks to improve the health and wellness of people with little to no health insurance, previously offered assistance in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lowndes counties. Because of a federal grant awarded to the Wellness Coalition in September, they were able to expand their services, from Sumter County to Lee County.
Sixteen navigators are trained and ready to assist individuals and families with health care enrollment, walking them through the process step by step.
According to the Wellness Coalition, more than 100,000 adults in the service area are uninsured, which leads to less preventative care, and creates higher rates of chronic disease. Uninsured adults are also less likely to receive important health screenings and are more likely to use the emergency room for primary care.
This is the Wellness Coalition’s sixth year assisting with open enrollment; in 2017, the organization enrolled 46 people and assisted 638. Their goal this year is to enroll 100 people.
You can get assistance at one of their offices between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the toll free number 1-800-309-4941 for help. Visit their website for more information.
The open enrollment period for 2019 is Nov. 1 - Dec. 15.
