Wife of lieutenant governor candidate Will Ainsworth injured in gun accident

“While skeet shooting with our family on Tuesday evening, my wife, Kendall, was involved in a minor accident and suffered an injury that required staples. Through God’s grace and the intercessory prayers of thousands of family members, friends, and supporters, the emergency room doctors who treated her injury predict a full recovery, and she was released shortly being treated. I will be stepping away from the campaign trail for a few days in order to attend to Kendall as she heals."