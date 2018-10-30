Wife of lieutenant governor candidate Will Ainsworth injured in gun accident

(WAFF) - Will Ainsworth, the Republican candidate for Alabama’s lieutenant governor, says his wife was injured in a firearms incident Tuesday.
He released a statement saying his wife, Kendall, was injured while skeet shooting. He said she is stable and OK and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Ainsworth posted on social media that the incident involved firearms.
He released the following statement shortly after:
“While skeet shooting with our family on Tuesday evening, my wife, Kendall, was involved in a minor accident and suffered an injury that required staples. Through God’s grace and the intercessory prayers of thousands of family members, friends, and supporters, the emergency room doctors who treated her injury predict a full recovery, and she was released shortly being treated. I will be stepping away from the campaign trail for a few days in order to attend to Kendall as she heals."
Ainsworth is currently the state representative for the 27th District.
WAFF 48 News has reached out to him for more information.
